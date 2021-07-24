California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,528 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of First Solar worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $82.95 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

