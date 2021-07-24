California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,453 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Aramark worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $129,593,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

