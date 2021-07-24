ByteNext Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $614,031.31 and approximately $74,351.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00115334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00145895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,779.67 or 0.99704369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00889037 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.