Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.
BLDR opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
