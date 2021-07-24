Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

BLDR opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

