BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

BTRS opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $36,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

