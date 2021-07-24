BTIG Research Analysts Give Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) a $6.29 Price Target

BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.