Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $776.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

