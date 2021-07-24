Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post sales of $308.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.40 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.96. 248,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,541. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

