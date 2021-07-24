Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE BBU opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

