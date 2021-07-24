Brokers Set Expectations for UBS Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

