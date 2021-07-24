Brokers Set Expectations for Cimpress plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.18 for the year.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

CMPR stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cimpress by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cimpress by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

