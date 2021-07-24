Brokers Offer Predictions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,477 shares of company stock worth $904,517. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

