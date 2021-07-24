Brokers Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $34.68 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

