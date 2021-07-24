Brokers Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

