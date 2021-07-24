Brokers Offer Predictions for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK opened at $97.29 on Friday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

