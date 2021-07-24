Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $35.14

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,486. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

