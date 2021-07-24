Brokerages Set South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $84.75

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in South State by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,305,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in South State by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in South State by 10.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

