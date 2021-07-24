Brokerages Set ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Price Target at $25.75

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

