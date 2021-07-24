Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $62.42

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,324 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 234.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

