Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $28.92

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $677,940 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NMI by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,813. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. NMI has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

