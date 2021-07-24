Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $282.17

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $285.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

