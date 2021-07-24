Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$7.84

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.84.

CJR.B has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.00. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.