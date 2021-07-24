Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $89.50

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.35.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 74.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,246. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.