Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $212.60

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.87. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

