Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.96 Million

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $205.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.15 million. RPC posted sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $823.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $969.63 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RPC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,746. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $901.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

