Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. LPL Financial posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

LPLA stock opened at $139.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.