Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post sales of $53.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $64.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $387.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.56. 2,850,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

