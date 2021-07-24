Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $82.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

