Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.54). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. 141,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,795. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.