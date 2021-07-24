Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,691,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after buying an additional 403,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

