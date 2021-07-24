Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $483.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.