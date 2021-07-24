BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.65% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.