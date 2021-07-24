Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.17. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

