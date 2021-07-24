BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.03. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

