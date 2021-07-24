Bondly Market Cap Tops $214,898.61 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Bondly has a total market cap of $214,898.61 and $137,239.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00861484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

