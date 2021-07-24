BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $22,263.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017762 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,796,956 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.