BitcoinPoS Tops One Day Volume of $1,079.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $1,079.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,773,237 coins and its circulating supply is 4,561,783 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

