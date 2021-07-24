Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $26.20 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $26.20 or 0.00077141 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $486.59 million and $24.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.01353088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00375498 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003420 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

