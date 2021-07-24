Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.
In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
