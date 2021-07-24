Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.28.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.