BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

