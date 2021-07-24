Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $372,782.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,449,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

