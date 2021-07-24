Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 6.2%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.60. 4,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,070,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several research firms have commented on BGFV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $514.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $115,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

