Bharatt Chowrira Purchases 25,000 Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

Bharatt Chowrira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

PRTC stock opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £987.10 million and a P/E ratio of 229.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

