Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Berry alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Berry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Berry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.