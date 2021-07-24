BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 3.8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.17 and last traded at $318.17. Approximately 4,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 197,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

