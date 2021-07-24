BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BayCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BayCom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.