Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 232,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.63 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

