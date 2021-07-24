Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 232,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

