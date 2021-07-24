Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

