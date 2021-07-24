Barings Corporate Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $15.48.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.